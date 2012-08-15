Wizz Air to open new UK base at London Luton
LONDON Budget airline Wizz Air is to open a new British base at London Luton, the airline said on Thursday, with three new routes flying from June.
LONDON The Bank of England thinks asset purchases are a more powerful way to stimulate Britain's economy than cutting interest rates, a member of the central bank's rate-setting Monetary Policy Committee was quoted as saying on Wednesday.
"If we thought it would add more stimulus we would do it, but asset purchase through quantitative easing is a more powerful way of aiding the economy...but we're keeping that under review," Paul Fisher was quoted as saying by the Belfast Telegraph on a visit to Northern Ireland.
(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge)
ATHENS There are costs in delaying agreement on Greece's bailout review, the European Commission's vice president responsible for the euro was quoted as saying on Thursday, and a solution needs to be found swiftly.
VIENNA Austria filed a lawsuit on Thursday against Airbus and the Eurofighter consortium, alleging them of wilful deception and fraud linked to a 2 billion euro (1.67 billion pound) order for Eurofighter jets in 2003, the defence ministry said.