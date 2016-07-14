LONDON The Bank of England surprised markets by keeping interest rates unchanged on Thursday, wrong-footing investors who had expected the first cut in more than seven years as Britain's economy reels from last month's Brexit vote.

Market watchers made the following comments:

PETER DIXON, ECONOMIST, COMMERZBANK (LONDON)

"The markets were getting ahead of themselves. The BoE minutes clearly said the banking system was holding (up) reasonably well and the action it had taken so far had supported the market. As a consequence it felt it can afford to wait.

"I think the rate cut will come in August."

ALAN CLARKE, ECONOMIST, SCOTIABANK (LONDON)

"If ever there was a case for abandoning forward guidance and central bankers keeping quiet, this meeting is it. Virtually nobody was going for a rate cut at this meeting before Carney's intervention a couple of weeks ago. Most assumed that the weakness of the pound and the need to wait for incoming data would lead to a pause at least until August. But for no apparent reason, Governor Carney decided to tease the market, let it price in a high probability of a rate cut, only to disappoint.

"As if the situation wasn't volatile and uncertain enough, the BoE Governor poured petrol on the flames. This was a completely unnecessary intervention.

"The majority of members judged that loosening would be appropriate in August. Why wait?!? They also discussed what form that might take, hence the combination of a rate cut and unconventional policy easing seems likely."

DEAN TURNER, ECONOMIST, UBS WEALTH MANAGEMENT (LONDON)

"The Bank of England stood firm today, surprising markets which had been bracing themselves for a rate cut. But this is not the end of the story. Our view is that the Bank of England will begin the process of lowering rates in August, and potentially discuss other measures such as an extension of the quantitative easing programme. We expect to see a measured approach to cutting rates, with gradual decreases over time."

NANCY CURTIN, CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER, CLOSE BROTHERS ASSET MANAGEMENT

"Increased political clarity has lessened the immediate need for the Bank of England to leap into action, as markets have calmed. Mark Carney has already been clear he is committed to providing liquidity if required, and loosening capital buffer requirements at banks. However, he is clearly keeping further monetary policy powder dry until it is most needed, should we start to see a meaningful slowdown."

"Monetary policy can only do so much. A new fiscal strategy from a new Chancellor, alongside business-friendly Brexit negotiations will be crucial to supporting growth in the medium-term. Clarity over the next Prime Minister has already soothed markets, and further signs of action should have a similar effect."

AUGUSTIN EDEN, ANALYST, ACCENDO MARKETS (LONDON)

"There’s been precious little time and even less UK economic data since the Brexit vote, so how could anyone possibly gauge its effect on the economy to the extent that one could make a reactionary decision on monetary policy right now?"

"It is of course true that the direct manipulation of interest rates isn't the only weapon in a central bank's arsenal and we've already had a load of QE, which has got us to where we are now: inflated stock markets that have little causal relationship with the actual economy."

"Once all other options are exhausted, something we're no closer to today but may well be three weeks from now, the world's central banks may have to consider simply distributing money to the people either direct or via the funding of government tax cuts."

ANGUS ARMSTRONG, DIRECTOR OF MACROECONOMICS, NIESR (LONDON)

"In their communications last week they gave a clear indication to anticipate further monetary accommodation."

"The likelihood of monetary easing was subsequently discounted by financial markets. Whatever the economic merits or demerits of cutting interest rates at this juncture, the lack of clear direction is more likely to add to economic uncertainty and therefore be detrimental to demand and the economy."

GEORGE BUCKLEY, ECONOMIST, DEUTSCHE BANK (LONDON)

"There was a lot of uncertainty about whether they would or whether they wouldn't cut interest rates -- they obviously decided not to."

"I was surprised that there was only one member who wanted to cut interest rates. I think it is entirely appropriate what they did because they did not have the data to make this sort of decision. They have a meeting in three weeks' time, it is an inflation report meeting."

"You could also argue this is not a cyclical issue, it is a structural issue, and therefore should you really be dealing with it using monetary policy. And the Bank of England recognise that, that there was going to be some supply issues, not just demand issues. And for all these issues, you actually need data to prove what is happening, and I think August makes a lot more sense to move policy."

STEPHEN GALLO, HEAD OF EUROPEAN FX STRATEGY, BMO (LONDON)

"They have kept the door for August. There was an initial kneejerk but $1.35 saw significant resistance."

"If the risk rally continues, we could be back up there tomorrow, but from a three-month perspective $1.35-1.36 is looking like a good place to sell the pound at the moment."

"Our three month view is still lower against the dollar from here."

SAM HILL, SENIOR UK ECONOMIST, RBC CAPITAL MARKETS (LONDON)

"It is unexpected. But I think what is clear from the minutes is they do expect to cut next month, or they do expect to ease next month so I think the reason for not moving this time isn't because they don't see the need to ease, I think they do see the need to ease, I think what they are saying is they just want more time to work out how is the most effective way to deliver that stimulus and they have just opted to take those extra three weeks to do that."

"I think the markets were being supported on the expectation of an early move so I think we could see a correction here if the market has less confidence about what that support is going to look like from the Bank of England."

RICHARD GRIFFITHS, ASSOCIATE DIRECTOR, BERKELEY FUTURES (LONDON)

"A cut is on the way, but not just yet. Clearly, the decision to keep rates on hold is having a bit of an impact on the housebuilding and property stocks that had been rallying earlier this week."

(Reporting by Karin Strohecker, Patrick Graham, Ana Nicolaci da Costa, Sudip Kar-Gupta, Atul Prakash; editing by Costas Pitas)