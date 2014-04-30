The logo is seen at the Bank of England in the City of London January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

LONDON The Bank of England has appointed former U.S. Federal Reserve policymaker Kevin Warsh to head a review of whether it should make transcripts of discussions at Monetary Policy Committee meetings.

Currently the Bank does not keep transcripts of MPC meetings, and recordings are used only to inform writers of the official minutes before being deleted.

British lawmakers have asked the BoE to consider making and keeping transcripts of their MPC meetings so they can be released after a number of years, as done by the Fed and European Central Bank.

The BoE said in a statement on Wednesday that Warsh, who served on the Fed's Board of Governors from 2006 until 2011, will examine the benefits and the costs of publishing transcripts from policy meetings.

However, former BoE policymakers on Wednesday differed on whether the British central bank should follow suit.

Former MPC member David Blanchflower, professor of economics at Dartmouth College in New Hampshire, said he backed the release of transcripts, perhaps after around five years like the Fed does.

"The public has a right to know. Ultimately the MPC is an unelected body that has to be answerable to the public, so by default we should be open," added Blanchflower, who served on the MPC between 2006 and 2009.

But PwC senior economic adviser Andrew Sentance, who was on the MPC until 2011, said the committee was already transparent in many ways.

He pointed to the fact the BoE takes just two weeks to publish minutes from policy meetings - faster than the Fed's three weeks, for instance - and MPC members can speak freely through speeches or media interviews.

"I'm not clear at all how it helps to have transcripts released many years after the event and there is a risk that it could stifle free discussion within (the) MPC," said Sentance.

Blanchflower suggested that the BoE might decide to make transcripts only for the second day from each policy meeting, normally a Thursday, as the first day usually consists of unstructured debate.

"That might get broad agreement because on the Wednesday meeting you're supposed to discuss things, whereas Thursday's more formal, in which people make their five-minute statement," he said.

