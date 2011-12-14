LONDON The Bank of England said it received offers totalling just 1.29 times the 1.7 billion pounds' of the gilts with a maturity of 10-25 years it offered to buy on Wednesday, the lowest for this maturity range since it restarted buybacks in October.

Bank said investors offered it some 2.190 billion pounds worth of gilts. Last time Bank purchased the same gilts on December 7, it received an offer-to-cover ratio of 2.06.

Bank bought some of all the gilts on offer, though it focused on the 5 percent 2025 gilt, buying 670.5 million pounds of it, and bought only 13.1 million pounds of the 4.25 percent 2032 gilt.

Bank said at the start of October that it would buy 75 billion pounds of assets with newly created money over the following four months in response to a darkened economic outlook.

It bought 200 billion pounds of assets, mostly gilts, in a first round of quantitative easing between March 2009 and February 2010.

(Reporting by David Milliken)