The Bank of England is seen against a blue sky in the City of London October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON The Bank of England said it received offers totalling 2.45 times the 1.7 billion pounds' worth of gilts with a maturity of three to 10 years it offered to buy on Tuesday in the first reverse auction of 2012.

The Bank said investors offered it some 4.16 billion pounds of gilts. Last time the BoE purchased bonds of the same maturities, on December 12, it received offers totalling 2.32 times the amount it proposed.

The Bank said at the start of October it would buy 75 billion pounds of assets with newly created money over the following four months in repose to a darkened economic outlook.

It bought 200 billion pounds of assets, mostly gilts, in a first round of quantitative easing between March 2009 and February 2010.

(Reporting by Olesya Dmitracova)