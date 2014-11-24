A man walks past the columns of the Bank of England in the city of London, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

LONDON The Bank of England said on Monday it had appointed accountancy firm Deloitte to conduct a review into an outage of its Real Time Gross Settlements system, which disrupted large payments throughout the country's banking system on Oct. 20.

"The review will investigate the causes of the incident, the effectiveness of the Bank's response and provide lessons learned from the incident," the BoE said in a statement.

The findings of the review would probably be published in early 2015, it said.

