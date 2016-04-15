A war memorial statue is seen in front of the Bank of England in the City of London, Britain, in this March 29, 2016 file photo. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Files

LONDON Veteran Citi economist Michael Saunders will become one of the nine interest-rate setters at the Bank of England in August, adding a distinct and at times downbeat voice to its team of policymakers.

He will succeed Martin Weale -- one of the few members of the Monetary Policy Committee to have voted for higher interest rates since the financial crisis.

Saunders worked for 25 years at Citi and is currently the bank's head of European economic. His initial three-year term as an external member of the MPC starts on Aug. 9, Britain's finance ministry said on Friday.

"(Saunders) brings first-rate knowledge of the UK economy and a wealth of economic and financial experience," BoE Governor Mark Carney said in a statement.

Well-known among economists in London, Saunders has long been considered a potential MPC member.

His appointment marks the latest in a string of changes to the committee since Carney became governor in July 2013. Only two members - Ian McCafferty and Ben Broadbent - now predate Carney on the panel.

PESSIMISTIC VIEWS?

Since the financial crisis Saunders has often appeared at the pessimistic end of the range of views among forecasters polled by Reuters.

He was one of the first to predict last year that the BoE would keep interest rates on hold throughout 2016, which is now the consensus. He forecast on Friday that interest rates would rise to 1.0 percent by the end of 2017.

He has also said of this week's latest minutes that there was "not even a hint" that his future MPC colleagues were close to voting for a change in rates.

But Citi's latest forecast was for consumer price inflation to rise "significantly more sharply" than the MPC's base case in February.

On Britain's poor productivity record, Saunders said last week that it was "starting to look like a structural feature which implies lower potential growth ... in coming years".

Brian Hilliard, an economist with Societe Generale in London, said Saunders was someone the city would take seriously. "He is a safe pair of hands," he said.

Saunders has been known for some eye-catching forecasts over the years. In 2011 and 2012 he predicted the BoE's 375 billion pounds ($530 billion) asset purchase stimulus would eventually hit 500 billion pounds.

Citi was rated fourth most accurate for key British economic indicators in the StarMine ranking of forecasters in Reuters polls for 2015.

($1 = 0.7067 pounds)

