LONDON British finance minister George Osborne named Citi's head of European economics, Michael Saunders, on Friday to succeed Martin Weale on the Bank of England's rate-setting Monetary Policy Committee.

Saunders will take over from Weale, a periodic advocate of higher interest rates, on Aug. 9.

"Michael brings a wealth of economic experience both on the UK and global economy and will make a strong addition to the MPC," Osborne said.

