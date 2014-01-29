Three votes down - now for the French
LONDON Americans angry with their lot elected the anti-establishment Donald Trump despite a U.S. economy running at an annual rate of around 3.5 percent and unemployment at a meagre 4.6 percent.
EDINBURGH Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Wednesday the recent strength of sterling would help to ease pressures on inflation.
"We would expect some pass through of sterling strength to help reinforce other forces that are helping to create a more benign inflation environment - more benign, not totally benign," Carney said when asked about the appreciation of the pound.
Carney declined to comment further on sterling.
PARIS French advertising group Havas said on Friday that it would not pull advertising from Alphabet Inc's Google platforms on a global basis, after its British business suspended activity with the U.S. company over concerns about its YouTube website.
ZURICH/LONDON Credit Suisse's board of directors is set to decide in April whether to go ahead with a partial initial public offering of its Swiss bank, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters, with alternative options being considered.