The Governor of Britain's Bank of England, Mark Carney, speaks at an event at which he addressed business leaders and the media in Edinburgh, Scotland January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Watt

EDINBURGH Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Wednesday the recent strength of sterling would help to ease pressures on inflation.

"We would expect some pass through of sterling strength to help reinforce other forces that are helping to create a more benign inflation environment - more benign, not totally benign," Carney said when asked about the appreciation of the pound.

Carney declined to comment further on sterling.

