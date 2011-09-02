Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee member Andrew Sentance laughs during an exclusive interview with Reuters at the Bank of England in the City of London June 28, 2010. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

LONDON The Bank of England will struggle to return inflation to target due to its failure to raise interest rates, hawkish former policymaker Andrew Sentance told Reuters.

Sentance, whose term on the Monetary Policy Committee expired in May, warned that high inflation was damaging the BoE's credibility, and added that a further round of quantitative easing would not boost sluggish growth.

"I think the MPC over a period of time will struggle to keep inflation at target. It will be above target and that will be a problem over the medium term," he said in an interview with Reuters Insider television conducted on Thursday.

Inflation has been at least a percentage point above its 2 percent target since January 2010, and the BoE itself forecasts inflation will hit 5 percent later this year.

Sentance said his policy stance had not changed since he left the MPC, and that he still believed interest rates should rise, despite financial market turmoil and signs of a global economic slowdown in the intervening three months.

"While we do need relatively loose (monetary) policy ... we don't necessarily need monetary policy as loose as at the depths of the crisis," he said.

"I don't think that financial markets and the policy debate have moved on far enough from the world where we were in 2008 and 2009. If we continue in this fire-fighting mode that in itself will undermine confidence," he continued.

The central bank is not expected to raise interest rates from record lows of 0.5 percent until next October at the earliest, a Reuters poll found this week.

The other two BoE policymakers who supported higher interest rates while Sentance was on the MPC, Spencer Dale and Martin Weale, dropped this call last month, and there has been growing speculation that the central bank could embark on a second round of asset purchases.

But Sentance said that supply side reforms were what was needed to boost growth, and thought more QE could be counterproductive in boosting corporate morale.

"It is not going to make businesses think: 'Wow, I must go out and undertake that investment,'" he said.

BoE Governor Mervyn King has defended keeping interest rates steady in the face of rising inflation by saying that higher CPI is due to one-off factors, and pointing out that the MPC's mandate also called on it to avoid economic volatility.

Sentence said the MPC had stretched the latter argument to breaking point.

"I think the MPC has overused this flexibility and is in danger of stretching the credibility of the inflation target."

(Additional reporting by Axel Threlfall and Anjuli Davies; Editing by Anna Willard)