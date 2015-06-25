Bank of England Deputy Governor Minouche Shafik speaks during the bank's quarterly inflation report news conference at the Bank of England in London August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON The low level of long-dated British bond yields should not be read as a signal that markets expect a very long period of low growth or low inflation, Bank of England deputy governor Minouche Shafik said on Thursday.

Writing on economic research website VoxEU, Shafik said the low level of yields reflected the desire of governments and businesses to owe less debt, banks' wish to hold less-risky assets and central bank bond purchases.

"These are legitimate reasons for the low level of long yields in the UK. But they shouldn't be mistaken as indicating that the headwinds currently affecting the nominal and real economy will persist for decades to come," she said.

"This would seem an overly gloomy prognosis," she added.

