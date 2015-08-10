Bank of England Deputy Governor Minouche Shafik speaks during the bank's quarterly inflation report news conference at the Bank of England in London August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON Bank of England Deputy Governor Minouche Shafik said on Monday that she had no intention of moving from her current role, following a newspaper report which said she might move jobs to head Britain's financial watchdog.

"I am thoroughly enjoying my current role and have no intention of moving," Shafik said in a statement.

The Times had reported that Shafik, deputy governor for markets and banking, was in the frame to run the Financial Conduct Authority.

FCA chief executive Martin Wheatley said last month he was stepping down early after finance minister George Osborne declined to renew his contract, which had been due to end in March 2016.

