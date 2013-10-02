LONDON Bank of England policymaker Paul Fisher said it would be "extremely serious" if the shutdown of the U.S. government led to delays in paying interest on the country's government debt.

"Markets expect there to be a deal," he said. "If it got to the stage when the U.S. did not pay interest on its debt, that could be extremely serious."

Fisher, answering questions after making a speech, also said Britain's unemployment rate could hit 7 percent a year earlier or later than the BoE's projection of late 2016 with only small changes in assumptions about the economy.

The Bank has said it will not consider raising interest rates from their record low until unemployment falls to 7 percent.

