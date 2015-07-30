LONDON The Bank of England set out plans on Thursday to reform a key benchmark for interbank borrowing costs, a measure of financial conditions that will come into sharper focus as the central bank comes closer to its first interest rate increase in nearly a decade.

The Bank said it would broaden the data it collects on overnight lending between companies, as part of its effort to make the Sterling Overnight Index Average (SONIA) more representative of the money market when the central bank becomes sole administrator next year.

SONIA is a basis for British interest rate futures, which investors use as a guide to future moves in interest rates. BoE Governor Mark Carney has said that a decision on when to raise interest rates would come into sharper focus around the end of the year.

"It is a central aim of monetary policy to influence conditions in the overnight money market, which in turn affect interest rates in the wider economy," the Bank said.

"The Bank therefore has a special interest in monitoring the overnight money market in order to assess the effectiveness of monetary policy implementation."

Financial firms say much of their overnight lending and borrowing now takes place outside the banks and brokers that collect the data on which SONIA is based.

That is partly because of regulatory restrictions introduced after the financial crisis, which prohibit bank activities in this area.

"They (BoE) effectively have a benchmark that is capturing a fraction of what it should be capturing, so they have a key benchmark that is misleading," said Douglas McPhail, senior investment manager at Aberdeen Asset Management.

"This move by BoE is just a reflection of a gap they are looking to fix. It should be a positive move as long as they can capture everything they need to.

The Bank said it intended to collect "transaction-level data" from banks, building societies and major investment firms on both secured and unsecured lending.

The Bank will consult on the planned changes until Oct. 1. It intends to implement changes following a second round of consultation, after it takes over as sole administrator of SONIA in the second quarter of next year.

The Bank first said in March that it intended to introduce a new way to collect sterling money market data.

