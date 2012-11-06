LONDON The Bank of England is expected to stop short of announcing further bond purchases on Thursday, as some rate-setters have voiced doubts about the policy's impact.

They hope a different new scheme will get credit flowing through the economy.

But the decision may be a close call as the economy shows fresh signs of weakness after an unexpectedly strong leap out of recession in the third quarter.

Here is a summary of the existing public positions of the nine Monetary Policy Committee members.

GOVERNOR MERVYN KING

King has long held one of the gloomier views of Britain's economy among MPC officials, warning again in a key speech on October 23 that the recovery was proceeding at a "slow and uncertain pace".

But while King left the door open for more bond purchases, he also stressed the limits of monetary policy.

"At this stage, it is difficult to know whether some of the recent more positive (economic) signs will persist," he said. "The Monetary Policy Committee will think long and hard before it decides whether or not to make further asset purchases. But should those signs fade, the MPC does stand ready to inject more money into the economy."

DEPUTY GOVERNOR CHARLIE BEAN

Bean has tended to vote with the majority over policy and is seen as a centrist on the MPC.

In a speech on October 31, Bean said that quantitative easing asset purchases might be less effective at the moment because British companies and households lacked the confidence to invest and spend.

DEPUTY GOVERNOR PAUL TUCKER

Tucker, in charge of financial stability and seen as the frontrunner to succeed King as the Bank's governor, has been one of the more hawkish MPC members.

Tucker also voiced doubts over the effectiveness of asset purchases and expressed confidence that the new Funding for Lending Scheme was working.

"We still think QE works, even if in some respects it does not have the same bite it used to have," he said in an interview published on September 27.

CHIEF ECONOMIST SPENCER DALE

Dale has been the most hawkish of the current MPC members. In July he was one of only two policymakers to oppose increasing the Bank's asset purchase target to 375 billion pounds.

Dale has continued to indicate his reluctance to vote for more quantitative easing, voicing concern over inflation.

"Inflation with a 'two' in front of it is encouraging, but normally we would have expected (in) an economy this weak for inflation to be quite a bit below target, and we are not seeing that," he said in an interview on October 29.

"This stickiness in inflation is something we need to take into account when we are thinking about exactly how much more stimulus we need to apply," he added.

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR FOR MARKETS PAUL FISHER

Fisher is seen as one of the more dovish MPC members.

However, he has repeatedly expressed strong confidence in the Funding for Lending scheme, giving no direct hint that he would support further asset purchases.

EXTERNAL MEMBERS

BEN BROADBENT

In July the former Goldman Sachs economist joined Dale in voting against increasing the Bank's asset purchase target to 375 billion pounds.

Broadbent also said that policymakers might have to focus more on Britain's strong labour market than on weak GDP numbers when deciding on policy, as the economy's ability to grow without stoking inflation might have suffered due to the crisis.

IAN MCCAFFERTY

The former chief economic adviser at the Confederation of British Industry remains the big unknown.

McCafferty replaced arch-dove Adam Posen in September and has since backed unanimous decisions to continue with the 50 billion pounds of asset purchases agreed in July.

DAVID MILES

Miles has supported quantitative easing asset purchases throughout this year, making him the most dovish rate-setter.

He is also the only policymaker to have signalled his support for more asset purchases since October's decision, saying in a newspaper interview that domestic price pressures as well as the economy remained weak.

MARTIN WEALE

Weale has been the most flexible MPC policymaker. After voting for a rate rise to tame inflation for the first seven months of 2011, Weale changed tack, voting with the majority to extend quantitative easing in October, February and July.

However, he has warned that more easing may not be compatible with the Bank's inflation-fighting mandate.

(Reporting by Sven Egenter. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)