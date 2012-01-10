LONDON Bank of England policymakers' warnings about the risk of an economic contraction and even recession in Britain have fuelled expectations that they will expand their asset-purchase programme once the latest round ends in February.

Economists expect the central bank to inject 50 billion pounds in additional stimulus next month.

Here is a summary of the positions of the Bank's nine rate-setters, who all voted in December to maintain the quantitative easing (QE) asset-buying total at 275 billion pounds and the key interest rate unchanged at a record low of 0.5 percent.

GOVERNOR MERVYN KING

After voting to expand the QE programme in October, King said he was prepared to adjust policy in either direction, but his comments make clear that he sees the biggest risks to growth and inflation on the downside.

At a news conference on December 22 after the board meeting of the European Systemic Risk Board, King said: "Signs are intensifying that stressed financial conditions are passing through to the real economy."

On November 28, he warned of "enormous challenges" ahead for the British economy and said it would not be easy to get through the latest downturn. He said he feared the economy would stagnate over the following six months and warned that the euro zone debt crisis could make things even worse.

DEPUTY GOVERNOR CHARLES BEAN

In a BBC radio interview on December 20, he said the BoE might opt for further asset purchases in February when an increase to its bond buying programme agreed in October ends, citing the danger of inflation falling too far below the Bank's target.

"The broad picture is likely to be of output pretty flat. But as we go through next year, inflation should come down quite sharply and that will help to boost the rate of growth of household real incomes and help to support consumer spending."

"By the time we get to the Olympics, hopefully things should be starting to turn round. By the second half of next year, we should see some return to growth."

Bean, who has tended to vote with the majority over policy changes, said early in November that the committee would have to adjust its stance if the government altered its fiscal plans.

DEPUTY GOVERNOR PAUL TUCKER

Tucker, who is in charge of financial stability at the Bank, is often seen as being among the more hawkish Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) members. He has not made any public comments in the last month, leaving his policy stance somewhat unclear, but in a speech on November 22 he challenged some bleaker forecasts for the British economy and said it would recover.

"Gloom should not be overdone," he said. "The record is that flexible economies with sound macroeconomic regimes recover from almost any crisis. The UK will recover."

The Bank's decision to support the economy through buying gilts must be balanced with maintaining its credibility in keeping inflation close to its target, he added.

CHIEF ECONOMIST SPENCER DALE

Seen as one of the most hawkish MPC members, Dale has indicated several times in the past month that he may be uncomfortable extending QE without clear signs that economic slack was lowering prices.

In an interview with Bloomberg published on December 14, he said he believed inflation would ease sharply in the first half of 2012, but added that should inflation fail to decline it "will have implications for the future path of the monetary policy."

Dale was also cautious in discussing the risk of recession in Britain, saying the economy might be facing at least one quarter of contraction before a "gentle recovery" in the second half of this year.

He told Bloomberg TV a day earlier that the decision on whether to extend QE should hinge on inflation.

"Until we get a better sense of underlying inflation pressures I think there will be a nervousness in terms of the extent to which one should keep on stimulating the economy."

But in a speech on December 13, Dale said there was still scope for the BoE to do more quantitative easing, with no shortage of gilts for it to buy.

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR FOR MARKETS PAUL FISHER

Seen as one of the more dovish MPC members, Fisher said in a Market News interview on December 19 that the Bank's asset purchase programme was only effective because it had a credible inflation-targeting regime and price expectations were anchored.

The BoE expects inflation to fall sharply in early 2012 as a 2011 rise in value-added tax falls out of the statistics. It may have to rethink its policy if that doesn't happen, Fisher said.

"Even now it is very important that inflation comes down. If it doesn't then we will have to look at the policy stance."

However, he said an escalation of the euro zone crisis that pushed Britain into recession and resulted in deflation would still pose a bigger threat than inflation. "(This is the) bigger risk at the moment than inflation staying at 5 percent."

Previously, Fisher has given bleak warnings about the state of the global economy and talked of the need for more QE, although he has said the QE programme would become more risky if the Bank kept going faster and faster because the market had a limited capacity for buying gilts.

EXTERNAL MEMBERS

BEN BROADBENT

After joining the MPC in June, Broadbent has voted with the majority at all seven policy meetings.

The former Goldman Sachs economist said in an Evening Standard interview published on December 20: "Clearly things have slowed a lot since earlier this year and there is a material chance of a technical recession."

In his first interview on August 22, he said that he had dropped some of his earlier more hawkish views, when he was concerned that high inflation could damage public confidence in the Bank and trigger a wage-price spiral.

DAVID MILES

Miles has not made any public comments in the last month, making it unclear whether his policy stance has changed.

On November 24 he reinforced his dovish reputation by stressing that policymakers were in a position to do more QE if needed.

"We have the ammunition and a willingness to use that ammunition. We haven't run out of options or tools in terms of monetary policy," he said in an interview with the Yorkshire Post, a regional newspaper.

Miles, who began a three-year stint on the MPC in June 2009, having previously worked as chief UK economist at Morgan Stanley and as a finance professor, added that the British economy was in for a period of low growth in the coming quarters.

ADAM POSEN

Known as the committee's "arch-dove," Posen has not made any public comments in the last month, making it unlikely his policy stance has changed.

The U.S. academic said on November 28 he was more worried about stagnation than inflation or deflation.

"It's about very large, real shocks bumping the economy up and down around a relatively austere, low-growth path," Posen said at an event in New York.

Earlier that month, Posen urged the European Central Bank and the U.S. Federal Reserve to buy significant amounts of government bonds to stimulate their economies.

"Central banks and governments can engage in forms of co-ordinated action that will target the burden of past debts that is hanging over the global economy," he said.

Since the MPC voted to extend QE, he has stopped short of predicting recession and said BoE asset purchases should succeed in fending off deflation.

MARTIN WEALE

Weale has not made any public remarks in the past month.

After voting for a rate rise to tame inflation for the first seven months of 2011, Weale changed tack, voting with the majority to hold borrowing costs.

He said on November 25 that Britain faced a "quite appreciable" risk of another recession and said there was a good case for a further round of QE once the current one ended in February.

"Unless the economic situation improves, there is likely to be a strong case for extending the asset purchase programme after the current one comes to an end," he said.

There was no reason why QE could not be widened to include index-linked British government bonds, he added.

(Reporting by Olesya Dmitracova; Editing by Hugh Lawson)