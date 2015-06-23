LONDON A surge in sterling on robust British economic data and safe-haven demand due to Greece has raised questions over whether the Bank of England will begin lifting interest rates as quickly as some anticipate.

Market expectations as indicated by the sterling overnight indexed swaps curve GBPOIS=ICAP, suggest the BoE will follow the U.S. Federal Reserve to become the second major central bank to lift interest rates from their crisis-era lows. Economists and some in the market are pencilling in the initial hike in the first quarter of 2016.

But a stronger currency tends to lower inflation, and this -- plus the prospect of further growth-sapping fiscal tightening by the Conservative government -- has persuaded some analysts to say that the BoE could hold rates lower for longer. That would disappoint sterling bulls.

The pound touched a seven-year high on a trade-weighted basis =GBP on Tuesday, bolstered by expectations the BoE will raise rates for the first time since July 2007 towards the end of the first quarter of 2016. GBPOIS=ICAP

The market had been predicting a hike from 0.5 percent in the second quarter but shifted its view last week after data showing wages grew at their fastest rate in nearly four years in April and signs of further improvement in the labour market.

"A rising pound which will eat into any gains in inflation, will have implications for monetary policy," said Geoff Yu, strategist at UBS. He added that persistent disinflationary conditions and uncertainty in the euro zone -- the UK's biggest trading partner -- could see rates remain lower for longer.

British consumer prices rose a measly 0.1 percent in the 12 months to May, recovering from a fall of 0.1 percent in April. Earlier this year, BoE Governor Mark Carney said the impact of rising sterling on inflation could last for some time.

Many speculators are yet to buy into the view that sterling is in for a lengthy period of gains. Data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed speculators still held large bets against the pound, although they have been trimming those positions. [IMM/FX]

FISCAL TIGHTENING, BREXIT RISKS

The BoE's sensitivity to a rising currency and its impact is not unique. Earlier this year, as the dollar .DXY hit decade highs on expectations that the Federal Reserve could start raising rates in June, several policymakers warned about its impact on U.S. growth and inflation.

The dollar has pulled back and investors are still unclear whether the Fed will raise rates in September or December.

Back in Britain, investors also have to reckon with a bout of fiscal tightening. Finance minister George Osborne is due to announce new plans to tackle the budget deficit on July 8, including spending cuts, after his Conservative Party won a general election in May.

Morgan Stanley analysts say fiscal tightening could amount to just over 1.5 percent of gross domestic product in the next couple of years and see growth slowing in 2016 to 1.9 percent -- below the BoE's forecast of 2.6 percent.

"In the short term, fiscal drag could produce a slower growth trend and delay a tightening cycle," said Josh O'Byrne, currency strategist at Citi.

Additionally, political risks in the form of a referendum on Britain's membership of the European Union could pose a risk.

"Investment flows could be adversely affected by uncertainty in the run up to the UK's EU membership referendum," said Jane Foley, senior currency strategist at Rabobank.

"As it stands we are comfortable with our forecast for steady rates from the BoE until May 2016."

