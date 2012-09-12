LONDON A new governor of the Bank of England will be chosen by the end of the year through "fair and open competition", Chancellor George Osborne said on Tuesday, with advertisements for the job to run from Friday.

Here's a text of the advertisement:

GOVERNOR OF THE BANK OF ENGLAND

"The position of Governor of the Bank of England will fall vacant when Sir Mervyn King retires in June 2013. The Governor leads the Bank of England, and plays an important role in setting monetary and regulatory policy, chairing the Monetary Policy Committee, the Financial Policy Committee and (from next year) the board of the Prudential Regulation Authority.

"The Governor represents the Bank in important international fora, such as the G7, G20, the European Systemic Risk Board and the Bank of International Settlements in Basel. The Governor is an executive member of the Bank's Court of Directors.

"The Governor will work closely with the Chancellor of the Exchequer and HM Treasury, which is responsible for setting the framework under which the Bank operates.

"The new Governor will lead the Bank through major reforms to the regulatory system, including the transfer of new responsibilities that will see the Bank take the lead in safeguarding the stability of the UK financial system.

"The successful candidate must demonstrate that they can successfully lead, influence and manage the change in the Bank's responsibilities, inspiring confidence and credibility both within the Bank and throughout financial markets.

"The successful candidate will have experience of working in, or with, a central bank or similar institution; or will have worked at the most senior level in a major bank or other financial institution.

"He or she will demonstrate strong leadership, management and policy skills; will have an advanced understanding of financial markets and good economic knowledge. He or she will be a strong communicator, have good interpersonal skills and will be a person of undisputed integrity and standing.

"The closing date for all applications is 8:30 am on 8 October 2012."