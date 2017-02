LONDON The euro zone crisis is arresting the economic recovery in Britain, Bank of England policymaker Paul Tucker said on Tuesday.

"The economy and the financial system wasn't in great health when the euro area crisis broke in 2010," Tucker said during a panel discussion when asked whether Britain's current lack of growth wasn't really due to "homegrown" issues.

"Has the euro area situation made this a lot worse and is it arresting recovery: I have absolutely no doubt that that's the case," Tucker said.

(Reporting by Sven Egenter)