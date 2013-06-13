The Deputy Governor of the Bank of England, Paul Tucker, addresses the International Association of Deposit Insurers Annual Conference in London October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall

HELSINKI A Bank of England policymaker said new capital rules to make banks safer need to be bolstered with a global accord that would force lenders to hold bonds.

Regulators are phasing in global rules known as Basel III that require lenders to triple the amount of capital they hold compared with before the 2007-09 financial crisis.

They aim to avoid a repeat of taxpayers having to shore up undercapitalised lenders.

BoE Deputy Governor Paul Tucker said on Thursday that a new "capital accord for the future" is needed.

British and U.S. regulators are among the biggest critics of Basel III, saying a simpler, tougher regime is needed.

Tucker said Basel III capital would help keep a bank in business and that a further, minimum level of debt would absorb losses when a bank goes bust.

The bonds would convert into equity for winding down the bank without the need for taxpayer money.

A new capital accord would distinguish more carefully the different phases of a bank's life and death, Tucker said.

Elements of his ideas are already in the works.

Britain will force the retail arm of banks to hold a buffer of loss-absorbing debt on top of the Basel capital buffers. A European Union law now being finalised could make it mandatory for banks to hold extra debt buffers on top of capital holdings.

But even a new accord should itself be reinforced with the possibility of extra temporary measures, Tucker said.

"That is why the new macroprudential authorities, such as the Bank of England's FPC (Financial Policy Committee), will be able temporarily to adjust capital requirements when circumstances warrant," he said in the speech.

The tougher capital rules on banks will help shore up economic growth although restoring confidence in the system would take time, he said.

"More resilient banking systems will enhance the capacity of monetary policy to underpin growth in an economic downturn," Tucker said. "It will be a while before confidence in the system is restored, and never again should confidence be so blind."

British banks have complained that new rules for higher capital levels and other post-crisis reforms may crimp their ability to lend, hurting economic growth.

Tucker challenged that argument, saying raising more capital could reduce the funding costs of banks.

(Writing by Huw Jones in London, Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)