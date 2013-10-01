Mark Carney (L), the governor of the Bank of England, and Paul Tucker, outgoing deputy governor at the Bank of England, speak during a monetary policy committee (MPC) briefing on Carney's first day at the central bank's headquarters in London July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Alden/pool

LONDON Regular stress tests for British banks would improve the Bank of England's ability to supervise them and enhance political debate about how best to do this, Bank of England deputy governor Paul Tucker said on Tuesday.

In a speech to be delivered to a finance industry conference, Tucker praised a Bank of England working paper released earlier on Tuesday that looked at the case for annual stress tests of banks.

"We believe that a stress-testing regime can enhance the quality of the bank's macro and micro prudential supervision and, over time, underpin confidence in the banking system," he said.

Stress testing would also help the BoE's supervisory Financial Policy Committee explain better to lawmakers why it might want banks to hold more capital in future, he added.

"Stress testing can provide a quantum leap in transparency and accountability. For example, the FPC will need to be able to defend its choice of stress against questions and criticisms that the scenarios are too extreme or not tough enough. That will implicitly be a healthy debate about objectives," he said.

Tucker also said global financial regulators needed to resolve how much capital a bank should hold in case it needed to be broken up in a crisis, and how risks created by multi-national banks were shared between countries.

(Reporting by Olesya Dmitracova and David Milliken)