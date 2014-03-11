UK supermarket Asda offers pay rise for flexible working
LONDON Asda, the British supermarket owned by Wal-Mart , is offering staff in its stores a 14 percent rise in hourly pay, if they sign a contract requiring more flexible working.
LONDON The early signs from the Bank of England's response to allegations of manipulation in currency markets are "not encouraging", the chairman of an influential committee of British lawmakers said.
Andrew Tyrie, chair of the Treasury Committee that earlier on Tuesday heard evidence from BoE Governor Mark Carney and other senior officials, said the Bank had "taken some time" to take the lead on accusations of misconduct in forex markets.
"This is the first real test for the Bank of England's new governance structures. Early signs are not encouraging," he said in a statement.
Carney faced more than four-and-a-half hours of questioning by lawmakers on Tuesday, a large part of which was devoted to the Bank's response to allegations that key currency benchmarks had been rigged.
(Reporting by Andy Bruce and David Milliken; editing by William Schomberg)
NEW YORK Major U.S. stock indexes paused on Monday as investors braced for a potential U.S. interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve later in the week, while oil prices hovered near three-month lows.
MUNICH, Germany German Chancellor Angela Merkel underscored the importance of free trade in a speech to business leaders in Munich, before her first trip to meet U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington for talks on a range of issues, including defence spending.