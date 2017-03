Bank of England Governor Mark Carney speaks during the bank's quarterly inflation report news conference at the Bank of England in London November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON Bank of England Governor Mark Carney declined to answer a question about a shock fall in Britain's unemployment rate on Wednesday when he appeared at a news conference to announce the introduction of plastic banknotes.

When the news conference started, a BoE official said Carney would only answer questions on banknotes, and Carney declined to comment when asked about the fall in the unemployment rate to 7.4 percent from 7.6 percent.

(Reporting by David Milliken)