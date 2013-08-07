LONDON Following are reactions from economists to the Bank of England's announcement on Wednesday that it would keep interest rates at a record low until unemployment falls to 7 percent, in a major departure for British monetary policy.

JAMES KNIGHTLEY, ING

"Initial reaction to this announcement has been fairly muted with sterling falling a touch and gilt yields actually pushing higher, despite it seemingly suggesting little prospect of a rate hike for the next three years. That may be down to the fact that the Bank of England had already indicated on 4 July that they were going to keep policy ultra-loose for a considerable period in order to ensure market interest rates and sterling don't rise too high too quickly, thereby choking off the recovery story.

"That said, market reaction does seem somewhat some-what cautious given the strong run of data and the fact that inflation is already at 2.9% and is likely to trend lower only fairly slowly.

"In our view there is still significant uncertainty on the outlook for growth, but we are becoming increasingly optimistic on the prospects. Consequently, we still believe that interest rate rises are more likely to start in early 2015 than 2H 2016."

MARC OSTWALD, MONUMENT SECURITIES

"This looks like a big mistake to us: UK ILO labour data may be better "qualitatively" than many other official statistical series, but as the MPC has discussed in hushed tones (due to the political and social sensitivity) in previous minutes, it is difficult to assess how many of the longer-term unemployed are in fact largely unemployable. If, for example, this were as much as 1/4 or even 1/3 of the current number of unemployed, then the UK labour market would in fact be very tight. Secondly and conversely, the hot topic of zero hours contracts, these people are not counted as unemployed if they work zero hours.

"Still it looks like rates are not going to rise in the next 3 years, though they could, as Carney has stressed they are not pre-committed, so again this is a rather valueless bit of "forward guidance" as is the case with the ECB."

GEORGE BUCKLEY, DEUTSCHE BANK

"The Bank opted for a specific target of unemployment at 7%, a level which the combined IMF and OBR forecasts does not fall through until 2017. The Bank's view is that the unemployment rate remains above 7% throughout its entire forecast horizon, ie until the second half of 2016, so that implies they don't expect to raise rates (or take back any easing for that matter) probably until early 2017.

"Of course we have break clauses - if the Bank thinks inflation will be 2.5% or higher in 18-24 months or if inflation expectations become unanchored or if financial stability is threatened then the unemployment guidance would be void. As the financial crisis proved, inflation volatility and financial stability issues can sometimes only become apparent well after the event."

