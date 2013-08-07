LONDON Following are reactions from economists to the Bank of England's announcement on Wednesday that it would keep interest rates at a record low until unemployment falls to 7 percent, in a major departure for British monetary policy.

NEIL WILLIAMS, HERMES

"Governor Carney is right to be cautious about the ‘sugar-rush' recovery so far, and keeping his stimulus options, such as QE, on the table. At first glance, though, marrying ‘forward guidance' on rates with a 2% CPI target deferred another six-12 months to the end of 2015 will worry some he is further subordinating inflation-control to growth considerations. The MPC's choice of unemployment as a policy-yardstick also seems as much as ‘puzzle' as the puzzle it has posed them trying to explain it so far.

"this experiment will be interesting, and it remains to be seen whether forward guidance ends up being more cosmetic than real, with little added impetus to growth.

"With world recovery still groggy, most consumers and firms will doubtless already know that Bank rate is staying low for longer, and the ‘bells and whistles' attached to guidance - the unemployment rate and so-called ‘knock outs' that will nullify guidance - now need be easily communicated to be tested.

"Worst of all, guidance could even back-fire if certainty that rates in two years time are likely to be as low as they are today simply defers purchases, which gets us into the realms of ‘a Japan'."

SIMON HAYES, BARCLAYS

"The MPC is not promising to keep interest rates low for a particular period of time, as the level of the policy rate will depend on economic conditions. Instead, the purpose of today's announcement is to set out more clearly the conditions that will need to be met before the MPC considers increasing Bank Rate or reducing the stock of QE."

RICHARD SEXTON, E.SURV

"Clear forward guidance on the future monetary policy - and the conditions that will cause the bank to reassess policy, and raise the base rate - will encourage more buyers to the market. It gives them a reassuring sense of certainty.

"But interest rate rises will be a hammer blow to existing mortgage holders when they do come. Homeowners - and particularly borrowers in arrears - will be praying unemployment doesn't fall to 7% anytime soon. There are a block of 30,000 or so borrowers in severe mortgage arrears who have been teetering on the brink of having their homes repossessed. If rates rise, repossessions are likely to rise significantly. Rate rises will make mortgages more expensive, but on the plus side it will be easier for first-time buyers to save for a deposit, which is the perennial - and biggest - hurdle that they have to clear in order to realise their dreams of homeownership."

ROSS WALKER, ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND

"There was an initial dovish reaction, largely because of the BoE's expectation that unemployment won't fall below 7 percent until the third quarter of 2016. A closer look, however, suggests it is much more nuanced and conditional than we had thought.

"A lot will depend on the BoE's unemployment projections as well as medium-term inflation expectations. Overall, it is less dovish because of all the conditions attached to it."

PHILIP BOOTH, INSTITUTE FOR ECONOMIC AFFAIRS

"This is the most dangerous development in UK monetary policy since the late 1980s. Monetary policy should be designed to ensure that we have stable prices. The level of unemployment is mainly determined by a range of factors such a labour market regulation, the benefits system, tax rates and so on. To try to use monetary policy to reduce unemployment when inflation is already above target is playing with fire and could lead us down the road that we followed in the 1970s.

"This move also calls into question the independence of the Monetary Policy Committee and the Bank of England's ability to fulfil its statutory duties."

LENA KOMILEVA, G+ ECONOMICS

"The forward guidance contained in the inflation report was broadly expected but what was unexpected were the get-out clauses. This has injected some volatility into the back-end of the gilts curve as well as sterling.

"The BoE's pre-commitment to keeping rates at a record low is not as conclusive as it first appeared."

JAMES KNIGHTLEY, ING

"Initial reaction to this announcement has been fairly muted with sterling falling a touch and gilt yields actually pushing higher, despite it seemingly suggesting little prospect of a rate hike for the next three years. That may be down to the fact that the Bank of England had already indicated on 4 July that they were going to keep policy ultra-loose for a considerable period in order to ensure market interest rates and sterling don't rise too high too quickly, thereby choking off the recovery story.

"That said, market reaction does seem somewhat some-what cautious given the strong run of data and the fact that inflation is already at 2.9% and is likely to trend lower only fairly slowly.

"In our view there is still significant uncertainty on the outlook for growth, but we are becoming increasingly optimistic on the prospects. Consequently, we still believe that interest rate rises are more likely to start in early 2015 than 2H 2016."

MARC OSTWALD, MONUMENT SECURITIES

"This looks like a big mistake to us: UK ILO labour data may be better "qualitatively" than many other official statistical series, but as the MPC has discussed in hushed tones (due to the political and social sensitivity) in previous minutes, it is difficult to assess how many of the longer-term unemployed are in fact largely unemployable. If, for example, this were as much as 1/4 or even 1/3 of the current number of unemployed, then the UK labour market would in fact be very tight. Secondly and conversely, the hot topic of zero hours contracts, these people are not counted as unemployed if they work zero hours.

"Still it looks like rates are not going to rise in the next 3 years, though they could, as Carney has stressed they are not pre-committed, so again this is a rather valueless bit of "forward guidance" as is the case with the ECB."

GEORGE BUCKLEY, DEUTSCHE BANK

"The Bank opted for a specific target of unemployment at 7%, a level which the combined IMF and OBR forecasts does not fall through until 2017. The Bank's view is that the unemployment rate remains above 7% throughout its entire forecast horizon, ie until the second half of 2016, so that implies they don't expect to raise rates (or take back any easing for that matter) probably until early 2017.

"Of course we have break clauses - if the Bank thinks inflation will be 2.5% or higher in 18-24 months or if inflation expectations become unanchored or if financial stability is threatened then the unemployment guidance would be void. As the financial crisis proved, inflation volatility and financial stability issues can sometimes only become apparent well after the event."

(Reporting by Christina Fincher)