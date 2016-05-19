Workers walk past the Bank of England in the City of London August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON The Bank of England will be able to gauge how Britain's economy is reacting to the outcome of June 23's European Union referendum by the time of its August economic forecasts, policymaker Gertjan Vlieghe said on Thursday.

In a speech at the London Business School, Vlieghe said the central bank may need to restart its monetary stimulus if a recent slowdown in growth is not primarily due to jitters about the referendum on EU membership.

"We will see financial market reaction immediately, and fairly soon – within six weeks or so – we will start getting the first business and confidence surveys that relate to the post-referendum period. So we will have some idea of the direction and the magnitude of the effect," he said in a question and answer session afterwards.

"It's simply not the case that we will say we will need to wait for the first official GDP release," he added.

Official data on how fast Britain's economy grew in the July-September period is not released until late October.

Vlieghe said both interest rate cuts and more quantitative easing asset purchases were options which should be on the table for further stimulus.

Raising the BoE's 2 percent inflation target and so-called 'helicopter money' were measures which were outside the central bank's remit to consider, he added.

