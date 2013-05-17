BIRMINGHAM, England Mark Carney may have more room for manoeuvre on monetary policy when he arrives at the Bank of England as governor in July, due to an improving picture on inflation, BoE official Martin Weale said on Friday.

"It is quite possible that he will be coming to the Bank at a time when there is more room for manoeuvre than there has been for some time in the past," Weale said in a question-and-answer session at a business conference in Birmingham.

Weale had previously said that rising inflation expectations limited the ability of BoE policymakers to add more stimulus to Britain's economy, which is showing signs of modest recovery.

(Reporting by David Milliken)