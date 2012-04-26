Pedestrians pass The Bank of England in the City of London February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

LONDON Weak gross domestic product figures this week strengthen the case for more quantitative easing by the Bank of England, Monetary Policy Committee member Martin Weale said in an interview on Thursday.

"I have found the figures something of a disappointment, worse than I expected," Weale said in an interview with BBC Radio Newcastle, while on a visit to northeast England.

"I'm certainly feeling that the argument (for QE) is stronger than it would have been if the economy had shown economic growth," he continued.

However, Weale also said above-target inflation remained a concern, and that the Monetary Policy Committee would have to take that into account as well.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics on Wednesday showed that Britain's economy contracted by 0.2 percent in the first three months of 2012 after a 0.3 percent contraction at the end of 2011.

Before the data came out, the MPC had said it would put more weight on upbeat survey data than on the ONS figures.

