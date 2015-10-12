LONDON Living standards in Britain, the United States and parts of northern Europe should rise solidly in future as a return of business confidence boosts productivity, a Bank of England policymaker said on Monday.

Martin Weale, a member of the BoE's rate-setting Monetary Policy Committee, took issue with the idea expressed by former U.S. Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers that advanced economies could be destined for long-term or 'secular' stagnation.

Weale said weak business confidence since the financial crisis -- which was now starting to recover -- was at least partly to blame for poor economic productivity in recent years.

"Britain's most recent experience suggests tentatively that reviving business confidence can see an improvement in productivity growth," Weale said in a lecture at the University of Groningen in the Netherlands.

Weale did not directly address the outlook for British interest rates, which remain at a record low of 0.5 percent amid increased uncertainty in emerging economies and zero inflation.

Weale voted to raise rates in late 2014 but changed course as global oil prices plunged and has voted to keep them unchanged since January.

Last week the BoE gave a slightly more subdued outlook for inflation, partly because it believed underlying rates of productivity growth were higher than official estimates, reducing the impact of higher wages on consumer prices.

Weale said the United States, Britain, Germany, France and the Netherlands could all hope for annual underlying productivity growth of 1-2 percent.

Technological progress had continued since the financial crisis, but economic uncertainty had dissuaded businesses from making investments that would improve productivity.

Returns on investments made within businesses were stronger than returns on financial assets, he said.

"This suggests ... that plenty of opportunity for profitable investment remains," Weale said.

France, the Netherlands and Britain would benefit from better education for their workforce, while Germany and the Netherlands needed to ensure high labour market participation as their populations aged, Weale added.

* To read Weale's full speech, see here

(Editing by William Schomberg)