City workers walk past the Bank of England in the City of London, Britain, March 29, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON - British inflation could overshoot the Bank of England's target if policymakers have overestimated how much of the recent weakness in sterling is due to the upcoming European Union referendum, interest rate-setter Martin Weale said.

The BoE said this week it believes that around half of the 9 percent fall in the value of the pound since a November peak was caused by uncertainty around the June 23 vote, which opinion polls show is too close to call.

While Weale said he was "entirely happy" with this judgment, he added that there would be implications for policy if the Monetary Policy Committee turns out to be wrong.

"Were we to have over-estimated the degree to which the referendum has weighed on sterling, this would raise the prospect of inflation rising noticeably above target in two years or so," Weale said in a speech at the University of Liverpool.

"This could generate a trade-off between limiting an

overshoot to inflation and supporting economic growth. For me, that would feel like history repeating itself."

The BoE allowed inflation to shoot up past its 2 percent target after the financial crisis as a slump in the value of sterling raised the costs of imported goods.

British inflation fell back to zero last year and has only recently started to rise.

On Thursday the BoE warned Britain's economy would slow sharply, and could even fall into recession, if the country voted to leave the European Union.

Weale, who will be replaced on the MPC by Citi economist Michael Saunders in August, said uncertainty around the EU referendum was likely have a "material" impact on investment, although only a "rather small" effect on household consumption.