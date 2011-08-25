DONCASTER The Bank of England can hold fire on further monetary stimulus despite economic weakness and recent market turmoil as the overall situation still looks better than in the run-up to the financial crisis, BoE policymaker Martin Weale said on Thursday.

The Bank was, however, still in a position to support the economy with further asset purchases should inflation look set to fall too far below the target as yields at the longer end of the market were not at historically low levels, he said.

"I should make clear that I do not think our August forecast or the more recent market movements since then as yet make a case for such a policy," Weale said in a speech in Doncaster.

"Although the economy is weaker than we would like, business surveys do not suggest the picture is, at present, like that of the summer of 2008."

The BoE had unanimously voted to hold rates at a record low of 0.5 percent in early August when Weale and chief economist Spencer Dale unexpectedly dropped their calls for higher interest rates.

Weale's comments chime with remarks of fellow policymaker David Miles, who said in an interview last week that he would vote for more quantitative easing if inflation looked like it would fall substantially beneath the target and stay there.

Speculation about a second round of quantitative easing has since increased as equity markets slumped over 10 percent, pushed down by fears of a renewed recession and the ongoing euro zone debt crisis.

Britain's economy has barely grown since September and surveys have painted a bleak picture for the coming months. Retailers reported the steepest fall in sales in August in over a year and kept a gloomy outlook, the CBI said on Thursday.

Consumer mood worsened in July, the Nationwide sentiment survey showed, with morale close to record-lows even before this month's riots in major British cities and slump in stock markets.

QE EFFECTS

Weale said he had abandoned calls for a rate hike because of the weaker outlook for the economy, weighed down by slow growth in the United States and the euro zone.

The euro zone crisis especially posed a major risk to Britain's economy, he said.

"It is a cause for concern that there was very little growth in the euro area in the second quarter and that leading indicators do not point to a revival underway," he said.

The political uncertainty about how the debt crisis will be resolved was in itself a source of instability, he said.

Weale said the drop in oil prices by 8 percent since the BoE's meeting in early August provided a "silver lining".

"This is enough to reduce the consumer price index by around 0.2 percent," he said. Should this fall persist and feed into utility prices, it could knock a further 0.2 percentage points off inflation, he added.

This change could point both to inflation being lower than he had feared next year and to a substantially reduced risk of second-round effects, he said.

"Substantial further weakening of inflationary pressures would, of course, mean that additional monetary support rather than a withdrawal of that support would be the appropriate policy," he said.

Further easing through asset purchases would still boost the economy despite the fact that yields on short- and medium-dated bonds were at record lows, Weale said.

Yields on longer-dated assets were still above historically low levels, leaving scope for asset purchases to trigger further falls on government debt yields, Weale said.

"The resulting capital gains will provide support to consumption and a general reduction in the term structure of interest rates is likely to lead to knock-on capital gains on other assets which will provide further support to consumer spending," he said.

"Higher asset prices and lower interest rates are also likely to support business investment."

(Reporting by Sven Egenter and Matt Falloon; Editing by Anna Willard)