LONDON The pace of wage growth in Britain will influence the timing of when the Bank of England decides to hike interest rates, a Bank of England policymaker said on Tuesday.

Martin Weale, a member of the BoE's Monetary Policy Committee, also said any increases in interest rates in the near and medium term are likely to be gradual and limited, in an opinion piece in the London Evening Standard newspaper.

"If wage growth picks up more rapidly than I expect, it will be an indication of inflationary pressure in the economy and Bank rate will need to rise sooner. If wage growth remains subdued, Bank rate should rise more slowly," he said.

Wages in the three months to December 2013 showed their biggest rise since July, up by 1.1 percent compared with the same period in 2012.

