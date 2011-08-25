A clock displays the time just after midday, opposite the Bank of England in the City of London March 10, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

DONCASTER, England The Bank of England can hold fire on further monetary stimulus despite economic weakness and recent market turmoil as the overall picture is still brighter than it was in the run-up to the financial crisis, Bank policymaker Martin Weale said on Thursday.

The Bank was, however, still in a position to support the economy with further asset purchases should inflation look set to fall too far below target, as yields at the longer end of the market were not at historically low levels, he said.

"I do not think our August forecast or the more recent market movements since then as yet make a case for such a policy," Weale said in a speech in the northern town of Doncaster.

"Although the economy is weaker than we would like, business surveys do not suggest the picture is, at present, like that of the summer of 2008."

The Bank unanimously voted to hold interest rates at a record low of 0.5 percent in early August when Weale and chief economist Spencer Dale dropped their calls for higher rates.

Weale's comments chime in with remarks by fellow policymaker David Miles, who said in an interview last week he would vote for more quantitative easing if inflation looked like it would fall substantially below target and stay there.

In the gilts market, Weale's comments -- suggesting any asset purchases might focus on the market's longer end -- drove long-dated paper to outperform shorter-dated maturities on Thursday.

The Bank of England spent 200 billion pound in its first round of asset purchases, which ran from March 2009, when Britain was in a deep recession, to February 2010.

Speculation about a second round of asset buying has increased this month as equity markets have slumped, pushed down by fears of a renewed recession and the euro zone crisis.

Barclays economist Chris Crowe said the fact that Weale discussed the effectiveness of more easing not even a month after dropping his rate hike call showed how much the outlook had worsened. However, more QE seemed still unlikely, he said.

"The MPC (Bank's Monetary Policy Committee) only sees further asset purchases as the natural response to a sharp deterioration in the inflation outlook, not as the most likely course of action," Nomura analyst Philip Rush added.

Britain's economy has barely grown since September and surveys have painted a bleak outlook for the coming months. Retailers reported the steepest fall in sales in August in over a year and kept a gloomy outlook, the CBI said on Thursday.

The consumer mood worsened in July, the Nationwide sentiment survey showed, with morale close to record lows even before this month's riots in major British cities and stock market selloff.

QE EFFECTS

Weale said he had abandoned calls for a rate hike because of the weaker outlook, weighed down by slow growth in the United States and Europe. The euro zone crisis especially posed a major risk to Britain's economy.

"It is a cause for concern that there was very little growth in the euro area in the second quarter and that leading indicators do not point to a revival under way," he said.

The political uncertainty about how the debt crisis will be resolved was in itself a source of instability, he said, though some signs of stabilisation were apparent.

Weale said the 8 percent drop in oil prices since the Bank's meeting provided a "silver lining." Should it persist and feed through to lower utility bills, it could shave up to 0.4 percentage points off the inflation rate, he said.

Inflation could then turn out lower than he had feared and the risks of second-round effects may be reduced, he said.

"Substantial further weakening of inflationary pressures would, of course, mean that additional monetary support rather than a withdrawal of that support would be the appropriate policy," he said.

Further easing through asset purchases would still boost the economy despite the fact that yields on short- and medium-dated bonds were at record lows, Weale said.

Yields on longer-dated assets were still above historically low levels, leaving scope for asset purchases to trigger further falls on government debt yields, Weale said.

"The resulting capital gains will provide support to consumption and a general reduction in the term structure of interest rates is likely to lead to knock-on capital gains on other assets which will provide further support to consumer spending," he said.

