A clock displays the time just after midday, opposite the Bank of England in the City of London March 10, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON The Bank of England does not see any need for quantitative easing at the moment, but does not rule it out, and would engage in further stimulus if the economy worsened substantially, Bank policymaker Martin Weale told a regional newspaper on Friday.

"As I see things at the moment, I don't think there's a case for it (quantitative easing), if I thought the economy was likely to weaken substantially further and therefore inflation was likely to come in well under target, then obviously I would change my mind," Weale told the Yorkshire Post in an interview, echoing remarks made at an event in Doncaster on Thursday.

"I certainly wouldn't want to rule it out, at the moment I don't see a need for it, but it is something that we can do if we think that the need arises," he added.

Weale said the banking system was "in much better shape than it was in 2008," but cautioned that one of the things that could trigger a need for more fiscal stimulus was if lending dried up again.

"It's not the most likely outcome I see happening, but I would hesitate to say that things are impossible. If something's happened once it would be foolish to say it couldn't happen again," he said.

(Reporting by Stefano Ambrogi; Editing by Kim Coghill)