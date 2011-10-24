The Bank of England is seen against a blue sky in the City of London October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON Britain's economy may contract in the final quarter of this year as the euro crisis may hit business and consumer morale, Bank of England policymaker Martin Weale said in an interview with Channel 4 television.

"Looking at the economy at the moment, I think the problems of the euro area and the knock-on consequences for our banks, for business confidence, for the way consumers feel about things are likely to prove important," Weale said, according to a report put up on Channel 4's website on Monday.

"I certainly do think the underlying rate of growth of the economy is weak now and I wouldn't be terribly surprised if we were to see output contract in the fourth quarter," he said.

Like his eight fellow rate-setters, Weale voted to launch a second round of quantitative easing earlier this month. Other policymakers have noted so far that the economy looked likely to stagnate in the final months of this year.

The economy has barely grown since September last year as consumers cut back spending because of soaring prices, higher taxes and slow wage increases, and the government is cutting spending as part of its austerity drive to erase the country's large budget deficit.

A recent Reuters poll showed that economists saw a one-in-three chance that Britain would slip back into recession.

Weale has warned against the risks of a double dip recession earlier this summer, when he dropped his call for higher interest rates.

"Obviously there is the risk of another recession and it's higher than one might have thought a few months ago. But I've always said that it was quite impossible to say that a double dip couldn't happen," he said in the interview.

However, Weale noted that it was hard to predict how the euro crisis would develop.

"If I speak only for myself, I find it difficult to, if you like, forecast how the Euro area crisis is going to be resolved," he said.

"We hope that there will be a very clear resolution announced pretty quickly now," he said.

