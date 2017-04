People pass the Bank of England in the City of London January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

NOTTINGHAM, England Bank of England rate-setter Martin Weale said a recent recovery in oil and commodity prices confirmed his view that the sell-off in financial markets at the start of 2016, which some investors saw as a warning sign about the world economy, was speculative.

Weale, speaking after delivering a speech, also said wage growth in Britain remained disappointing but was likely to be higher this year than in 2015.

He added that a series of weak purchasing managers' indexes might not translate into weaker output.

(Reporting by William Schomberg, editing by David Milliken)