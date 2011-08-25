LONDON The Bank of England would engage in more quantitative easing should the economic situation deteriorate, Bank policymaker Martin Weale told a business website on Thursday.

"I think in the short term the key message is that the Bank of England remains concerned about inflation and about inflation being off target but we do think, and I have changed my mind on this, that it can be brought back to target without an early increase in interest rates being desirable," Weale told TheBusinessDesk.com, a local business website, echoing remarks made earlier at an event in Doncaster.

"The other thing that I would like to try to communicate is that although at the moment I don't think there is a case for further monetary stimulus, more quantitative easing, if the economic situation did deteriorate then this is something I'm sure the Bank would do," he said.

"People's concerns that interest rates are so low that it would now have no impact I don't think are born out if you look at the full range of interest rates and not just the relatively short term interest rates," he said.

