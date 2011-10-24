Bank of England policymaker Ben Broadbent speaks at Thomson Reuters' London headquarters, in the Canary Wharf business district in London September 26, 2011. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

LONDON Policymakers would not be able to insulate Britain from a deepening eurozone crisis even if it significantly increased its money-printing operations, a member of the Bank of England's policymaking committee told the Financial Times on Monday.

The newspaper cited Ben Broadbent as saying the scale of some problems facing the eurozone were such that "one cannot offset them."

Broadbent believes the Bank of England's monetary policy could work "only to some extent," if the eurozone's sovereign debt crisis ended badly, the FT said.

Broadbent likened the gathering euro crisis to the 2008-09 recession which was not prevented, even with interest rates slashed, but added that the Bank was not yet expecting a disaster to occur in the eurozone.

"I don't think the recession would have been avoided had one eased policy to the same extent, say, six months earlier," he told the newspaper. "I don't think it really would have made a difference, so some things are just more powerful."

Broadbent said the outcomes were "bimodal" and the Bank was likely either to increase QE or purchase less than 75 billion pounds of gilts with money created by the Bank, depending on the results of European decisions.

"One can imagine both a pretty marked improvement and a pretty marked deterioration, depending on what happens elsewhere in the world."

Broadbent added that the Bank might not complete the 75 billion pound additional QE by February if the news was positive or might decide to buy more before then, according to the article.

