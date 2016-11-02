Sterling slips as investors book profits after surge
LONDON Sterling slipped from a six-week high against the dollar on Thursday as investors booked profits after a rally that saw the pound climb almost 5 percent in just 10 days.
LONDON Britain is unlikely to issue new government debt with a maturity much greater than the current maximum of around 50 years, the head of the UK Debt Management Office said in an interview published on Wednesday.
"We're pretty anti-trophy. My sense is, in the long run, that is likely to be better value for the taxpayer," DMO chief executive Robert Stheeman said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal.
Austria issued a 70-year bond on Oct. 25, attracting over 5 billion euros of investor interest.
Britain's longest-dated gilt matures in July 2068. A consultation in 2012 into possible issuance of 100-year debt found this would not be cost effective.
(Reporting by David Milliken, editing by Andy Bruce)
NEW YORK The dollar rebounded from a seven-week low on Thursday, still feeling the positive effects of a record-setting Dow Jones Industrial Average the day before, although gains were tempered by persistent uncertainty surrounding the new U.S. administration's economic policy plans.
LONDON Sterling's role as a global reserve currency is declining Deutsche Bank said on Wednesday, predicting the pound would be less widely used as Britain leaves the European Union and that China has drastically cut its holdings.