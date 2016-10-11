LONDON Britain's Debt Management Office said on Tuesday that FTSE Russell and Tradeweb will provide reference prices for British government bonds and bills.

FTSE Russell will operate as administrator of the provision of reference prices and Tradeweb will undertake the calculations, probably starting in the spring of 2017, the DMO said in a statement.

The DMO said in 2015 that it planned stop providing daily end-of-day and Treasury bill reference prices and an independent review would find an alternative provider.

(This story has been corrected to show decision on new providers not taken by DMO)

