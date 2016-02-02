LONDON Foreign investors last year showed the strongest appetite since 2010 for British government bonds, fuelled by gilts' high yields compared with euro zone debt as the European Central Bank began quantitative easing.

The Bank of England said on Monday that foreign investors bought a net 60.5 billion pounds ($86.4 billion) of gilts in 2015, the biggest sum since 2010's record high 78.3 billion pounds, after net sales of 863 million pounds in 2014.

"We have seen very strong inflows last year and I think a lot of it is money coming out of Europe as they have got their own quantitative easing," Societe Generale strategist Jason Simpson said.

Last year the ECB started purchasing 60 billion euros ($65.2 billion) of euro zone government bonds each month to kickstart the economy, which drove up the premium that British government bonds offer over their continental equivalents.

A widespread view last year that the Bank of England would follow the U.S. Federal Reserve by hiking interest rates in early 2016 also boosted British yields.

But expectations that the BoE will hike rates anytime soon have all but have evaporated in the last couple of months as the global economic outlook darkened, pushing down gilt yields to their lowest level in a year.

The BoE data showed investors sold a net 1.7 billion pounds of gilts in December alone after buying a record 31.2 billion pounds' worth through October and November.

($1 = 0.7004 pounds)

($1 = 0.9201 euros)

