The governor of the Bank of England Mark Carney gives a press conference, his first since the leave result of the European Union referendum, at the Bank of England in the City of London, Britain Thursday, June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Matt Dunham/Pool

LONDON British government bond yields dived to new record lows on Thursday, after Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said it was likely the economy will need more stimulus to cope with the fallout from last week's vote to leave the European Union.

Five-, 10-, 20- and 30-year government bond yields all fell to new all-time lows after Carney warned the economic outlook had deteriorated, meaning "some monetary policy easing will likely be required over the summer".

Short-sterling interest rate futures rallied, with the market now fully pricing in an interest rate cut by the end of the year, possibly to zero.

Jason Simpson, strategist at Societe Generale, said he was surprised Carney had said explicitly that interest rate cuts were likely, which caused sterling to slide to its weakest in more than two years against the euro.

Carney had said before the referendum that the BoE would not automatically cut interest rates after a Brexit vote, as a weaker pound could drive up inflation.

"It does seem a bit bizarre that he's throwing caution to the wind in terms of the currency, going in a dovish direction," Simpson said.

"The market was already priced for 25/30 bps of cuts. If you're pricing 30 basis points, it's telling me that rates could potentially go to zero by the end of this year."

Carney also stressed that rate cuts were not the only weapon in the Bank's armoury.

The premium that 10-year gilts offer over the equivalent German Bund EU10YT=RR fell below 100 basis points for the first time since early 2015.

* The five-year gilt yield GB5YT=RR struck a new record low of 0.332 percent and closed down 10 basis points on the day at 0.36 percent.

* The 10-year yield GB10YT=RR slipped below 0.9 percent for the first time, bottoming at 0.846 percent. It closed at 0.88 percent, down 7 basis points on the day.

* The 20- GB20YT=RR and 30-year yields GB30YT=RR hit new all-time lows of 1.552 percent and 1.720 percent.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Catherine Evans)