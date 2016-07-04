A man speaks on his phone on a sunny morning as he walks past the columns of the Bank of England in the City of London, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

LONDON Britain's Debt Management Office said Tuesday's auction of the 1.5 percent conventional gilt due in 2021 GBT1H21= will now close at 1030 GMT, one hour later than scheduled, to avoid a clash with the Bank of England's Financial Stability Report.

"The DMO has taken this decision with no prior knowledge of any of the content of the (BoE's) report, but in the best interests of fairness and market stability for all participants," it said in a statement.

The BoE publishes its six-monthly Financial Stability Report on Tuesday at 0930 GMT, followed by a news conference with Governor Mark Carney at 1000 GMT.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)