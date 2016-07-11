LONDON British government bond prices erased some of their gains on Monday as Andrea Leadsom, a junior energy minister, withdrew from the contest to become the next prime minister, leaving Home Secretary Theresa May the only candidate in the race.

Gilt futures were 17 ticks higher on the day at 130.45, down about 30 ticks from levels seen around the time that speculation first appeared in media on Monday that Leadsom might quit.

Gilt futures reached a contract high of 130.72 after fresh signs appeared in surveys of a slowdown in Britain's economy.

