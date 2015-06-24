LONDON Britain is at increased risk of failing to find enough buyers at a government bond auction due to big day-to-day swings in market prices, the man responsible for selling the country's debt said on Wednesday.

Robert Stheeman, chief executive of the UK Debt Management Office, told Reuters' online Global Markets Forum that underlying demand for gilts remained strong. But the chances of a significant mismatch between buyers and sellers on a given day had risen as low liquidity was now a genuine problem.

"The risk has increased and it seems more likely now than a couple of years ago that we will again have an uncovered auction," Stheeman said, speaking on the sidelines of Euromoney's Global Borrowers & Investors conference.

Britain has not suffered a failed bond auction since the depths of the financial crisis in March 2009, and Stheeman said the market should take a repeat in its stride.

"Were we to have an uncovered auction, that would be more indicative of market dislocation and a mismatch in terms of supply and demand on the day, rather than a more fundamental issue."

But there are "real concerns" about poor liquidity in bond markets, especially corporate bonds, though gilts had been relatively shielded from that so far.

Since the financial crisis, regulators have required banks to set aside more capital than before if they wish to trade bonds. Banks have also streamlined their business models, with some deciding bond markets offer insufficient profits, a trend that has been most severe in the market for corporate bonds.

"My concern is that poor liquidity can lead to an impaired price discovery process for the debt we have to sell, which in turn can undermine wider confidence in the market," said Stheeman.

As sovereign debt issuers around the world grapple with higher volatility and tighter regulation, changes to existing issuance models was one topic of conversation among debt agency officials attending the conference.

"This is something which we are looking at very closely," Stheeman said.

"We have not decided at this point to make any fundamental changes to our distribution model ... but we are considering, as we always do, whether we have the right mix and tools in terms of the methods of distribution, be they auctions or syndications."

The syndicated sale of a new 30-year inflation-linked British government bond drew strong demand on Tuesday, which prompted the DMO to bump up its target for linker sales via syndication this financial year.

Stheeman said there was nothing to announce at this stage regarding changes to the DMO's issuance plans this year, as the current remit ran to the end of March next year.

"This level of predictability is important and any change in approach, were this deemed to be necessary, would only be introduced gradually," he said.

(Writing by Andy Bruce, additional reporting by Kirsten Donovan; Editing by Alison Williams)