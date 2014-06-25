LONDON Britain does not plan any more sales of Islamic bonds for the time being, the head of the UK Debt Management Office said on Wednesday.

Britain received orders of more than 2 billion pounds during the bookbuilding process for the sale of its first Islamic bond, one of the bookrunners for the syndication said on Wednesday.

"At this stage it's planned just to be a one-off," UK DMO chief executive Robert Stheeman told Reuters' Global Markets Forum on the sidelines of a Euromoney conference.

"Interestingly it has not proven easy to find sufficient assets either for bigger size or for a programme of issuance. But we are pleased with the result as it has just been announced that this will price flat to gilts."

