LONDON Britain's government debt agency said on Friday it planned to sell a bond with a maturity of at least 40 years via a syndication in May, as well as hold 11 gilt auctions between April and the end of June.

The UK Debt Management Office said three of the gilt auctions would be for index-linked bonds, and eight for conventional bonds. None of the bonds to be sold are new issues.

(Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by William Schomberg)