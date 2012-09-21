LONDON The budget deficit widened to the biggest on record for the month of August last month as corporation tax receipts fell and benefit payments rose, data showed on Friday, casting further doubt over the government's debt reduction goals.

KEY POINTS

- Highest PSNB and PSNB ex for the month of August on record

- PSNB ex excluding Royal Mail pension transfer was 59.0 bln stg for April-August 2012, up 21.8 pct from year-ago period

ECONOMISTS' REACTION

DAVID TINSLEY, BNP PARIBAS

"In the round the release is pretty much in line with expectations, which isn't terribly good.

"The news is twofold. Some of the earlier weakness in the fiscal year isn't being made good. Some of the explanation of that weakness was that it was to do with local government an timing issues, but there isn't any rebound form that.

"The bigger conclusion to draw is that they are going to come in at the end of the day 10-20billion pounds higher than the OBR are saying, which isn't good.

"If you're kind to the government it might be closer to 10, but that's still 0.7-0.8 percent of GDP so it's a sizeable overshoot in the deficit.

"The only conclusion I'd draw in a more positive sense is that the spending side is held in check."

"I would read most of the overshoot as cyclical. But it does mean overall debt will be higher, and as we heard from Mervyn King last night they are going to bust the debt target.

"But that was always a stupid target anyway. I know it's difficult politically to break that but it is sensible economically. I think it's unavoidable."

ROSS WALKER, RBS

"I think in the scheme of things they were part of the consensus estimate. I don't think there was anything particularly surprising in the detail. It's the same story, the overshoot is a result of reduced corporate tax receipts and increased government benefit costs."

"The main weakness, though, still seems to be on the corporate tax side. And the real story is that the shortfall is because of lower government income. It's cyclical not structural as the government claimed."

"In an absolute sense they're bad numbers, but they're consistent with the overall trend."

GEORGE BUCKLEY, DEUTSCHE BANK

"They are slightly better than expected, better by half a billion, which is slightly encouraging.

"It's still the case, though, that we've overshot in the first half of the fiscal year. We're still overshooting by about 9 billion."

"These numbers obviously fluctuate on a month to a month basis, but very much looks as if the government's going to miss its targets by about ten or twenty billion."

"As the economy recovers, we're absolutely going to see some improvements in the public finances, but it will take time."

(Reporting by UK economics team)