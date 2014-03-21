A still image taken from video shows Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne, presenting his Budget to the House of Commons, in central London March 19, 2014. REUTERS/UK Parliament via REUTERS TV

LONDON Britain's public finances showed an improvement in February, two days after Chancellor George Osborne announced a cut to government borrowing forecasts for this fiscal year and next.

Deficit reduction has been Osborne's central economic policy since Britain's Conservative-led coalition came to power in 2010, when Britain's budget deficit was 11 percent of annual economic output - one of the highest for a major economy.

Britain's public finances, excluding financial sector interventions, showed a deficit of 9.311 billion pounds in February, the Office for National Statistics said on Friday.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a deficit of 9.0 billion pounds.

The figures benefitted from a carry-over of delayed payments of income tax from January, when there was a smaller-than-expected seasonal surplus.

Departmental spending jumped more than 7 percent in the 11 months to February, driven by new data on spending from the Department of Health last month. But there was also a large rise in the "other receipts" category.

For the year to date - stripping out the effect of cash transfers from Royal Mail and the Bank of England - the deficit totalled 99.3 billion pounds, 4.3 percent lower than at the same point in 2013.

Public sector net debt was 1.247 trillion pounds in February, equivalent to 74.7 percent of gross domestic product.

With one month left of the fiscal year, that puts Chancellor Osborne in position to meet a new full-year borrowing forecast of 108 billion pounds - or 6.6 percent of gross domestic product.

The Office for Budget Responsibility - Britain's budget watchdog - predicted the budget deficit will fall to 5.5 percent of GDP next year.

Osborne's budget courted voters ahead of an election in 2015 with promises of help for savers, tax breaks for manufacturers and lower levies on beer and bingo.

He also announced upgrades to official forecasts for economic growth, although he stressed he would stick to his belt-tightening plans which include a cap on welfare spending.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce and William Schomberg)