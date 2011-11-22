LONDON Britain borrowed slightly less than expected in October, leaving the government on track to meet its deficit reduction goals this year, but weak growth and the euro zone crisis are increasingly expected to derail its attempts to balance the books.

Figures published a week before Chancellor George Osborne presents his autumn budget statement to parliament showed public sector net borrowing excluding financial interventions fell to 6.498 billion pounds in October, down 16 percent on the year.

However, analysts warned that while the government may yet meet its target to cut its budget deficit to 122 billion pounds in 2011/12, the deteriorating economic outlook meant it was likely to have to raise its borrowing forecasts for the next few years and would miss its goal to balance the budget by 2015.

The Office for Budget Responsibility -- an independent fiscal watchdog set up by the government when it came to power last year -- is likely to have to sharply revise down its expectations for growth when it publishes updated forecasts on November 29, alongside Osborne's Autumn Statement.

"The full effects of the economic slowdown have not yet been felt," said Samuel Tombs of Capital Economics.

"We continue to expect the OBR to revise up its forecasts for borrowing in future years significantly ... casting serious doubt on whether the government can meet its fiscal objectives without further austerity measures."

PROGRESS

The Office for National Statistics said borrowing in the fiscal year to date fell 13 percent on the year to 68.314 billion pounds.

The finance ministry said the figures showed it was making progress in cutting the deficit, but warned of the risks ahead.

"We are not immune to the turbulence in the euro zone and its impact on British businesses," a Treasury spokesman said.

The data showed tax receipts remained buoyant in October, rising 4.1 percent on the year and outpacing 1.1 percent growth in spending. However, analysts caution that the weak environment could hit revenues in the remainder of the fiscal year.

Britain's economy has barely grown over the last year, and most economists reckon it will struggle to pick up the pace next year too. The Labour Party says the government's austerity drive is choking growth and is urging it to ease up on the pace of cuts and do more to drive growth.

Prime Minister David Cameron acknowledged on Monday that wrestling down Britain's budget deficit -- which totalled more than 10 percent of GDP when he came to power in May 2010 -- was proving tougher than expected, but said it would be dangerous to relax the austerity measures.

"Getting debt under control is proving harder than anyone envisaged. High levels of public and private debt are proving to be a drag on growth, which in turn makes it more difficult to deal with those debts," he told a business conference.

Tuesday's data showed public sector net debt as a percentage of GDP came in at 62.3 percent -- a record for the month of October.